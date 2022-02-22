Airbnb offers to house 40K Afghan refugees after reaching original goal, CEO says

Airbnb is doubling its commitment to help Afghan refugees who fled the country after the Taliban took control last year.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted early Tuesday morning that the short-term home-stay company surpassed its previous goal of housing 20,000 Afghan refugees in safer areas around the world, but that more work needs to be done.

"This crisis isn't over, so we're gonna double our goal and house 40,000 Afghan refugees," he tweeted.

In August 2021, the company announced that it was working with Airbnb hosts worldwide to facilitate the free temporary stays in the wake of the Taliban seizing control, forcing tens of thousands of Afghans to seek asylum.

The stays, according to Airbnb, were being funded in part through contributions to Airbnb.org, a nonprofit organization that facilitates temporary stays during a crisis, and by donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, which works to support refugees and asylum seekers worldwide.

At the time, Chesky tweeted that Airbnb felt a responsibility to step up and help, calling the "displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time."

On Tuesday, Chesky explained on Twitter that refugee families are placed on a military base after they enter the U.S. At that point, they wait for a resettlement agency or nonprofit to match them with a home in a new community.

"That's where we come in," he continued.

Since the crisis, Airbnb and Airbnb.org have been assisting nonprofits "in finding and booking Airbnbs for each refugee family," Chesky wrote.

Airbnb also has a specialized team that helps the families check-in and ensures "they have everything they need during their stay," he said.

"When the crisis unfolded, Airbnb.org reached out to the International Rescue Committee, HIAS, Church World Service — Airbnb reached out to the US State Dept and White House — both with the same goal to offer help," he said.

To date, have already partnered with 16 resettlement agencies and nonprofits and "housed 35% of all Afghan refugees" arriving into the country, according to Chesky.