Airbnb on 2021 Halloween weekend will enforce anti-party restrictions

Vacation rental platform Airbnb will enforce its ban on one-night home rentals during Halloween weekend this year in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The platform implemented the same ban on Halloween in 2020 and enforced similar measures on New Year's Eve and July 4 of this year with the exception of users with excellent reviews, according to a Tuesday blog post.

"We estimate that our efforts resulted in a drop in incidents such as unauthorized parties by over 49[%] for Halloween and over 51[%] for New Year’s Eve," Airbnb said in the blog post. "As a result, this coming Halloween we’ll again institute restrictions on one- and two-night stays in the U.S. and Canada for entire home listings while also utilizing our other robust party prevention systems."

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky banned "party houses" at Airbnb rentals in 2019, as well as "open-invite" parties at apartments and condo listings on the platform, which may cause damage to properties and disruptions among neighbors.

Users with "a history of positive reviews" will not be blocked from one-night reservations for entire homes.

Guests looking to book an entire home for two nights must check a box indicating that they are aware of Airbnb's anti-party rules, first announced in August 2020, which ban parties hosted at Airbnb properties globally and cap occupancy at 16 people at larger homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Users may be subject to legal action if they do not comply, the blog post states.