Airbnb to house 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as war with Russia continues

Airbnb said on Monday it will offer free temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country last week.

The help will come through the company's nonprofit affiliate, Airbnb.org, which facilitates temporary stays for people in moments of crisis. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky and other company executives sent letters to the leaders of Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania offering help for the refugees.

"The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania," Chesky said in a tweet early Monday morning.

Airbnb.org plans to work closely with their governments in order to support "the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays," according to the company.

To date, the U.N. estimated that more than 500,000 people have already fled Ukraine and are seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Long lines of cars and buses were backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and non-EU member Moldova.

This humanitarian effort is made possible through funds donated by Airbnb and donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, in addition to "the generosity of hosts through Airbnb.org," the company said.

While the details are being finalized, Chesky said refugees and asylum seekers in need of "immediate support" can contact the UN Refugee Agency.

Additionally, the company announced last week that Airbnb.org surpassed its goal of housing 20,000 Afghan refugees in the wake of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. Chesky added that it is now committed to housing 20,000 additional refugees from Afghanistan and other countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.