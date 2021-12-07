Online inflation hits record high in November

The price of goods online reached a record high in November, according to Adobe.

Prices rose 3.5% compared to a year ago, which is the highest year-over-year increase since 2014 when Adobe started tracking how much consumers are paying for goods online.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Eleven out of the 18 product categories that are tracked by the Adobe Digital Price Index saw year-over-year price increases.

The apparel category saw the biggest jump with prices increasing 17.3% compared to a year ago, according to the data. On a month-to-month basis, apparel prices only dipped 4% even with holiday discounts kicking in, according to Adobe's data.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Although apparel prices rose faster than any other category, it's not the only product that saw a surge in price online.

Product categories that saw prices increases year over year:

Flowers and related gifts: 15.48%

Tools and home improvement: 6.93%

Sporting Goods: 6.75%

Appliances: 3.96%

Groceries: 3.89%

Pet Products: 3.53%

Furniture and bedding: 2.91%

Nonprescription drugs: 2.78%

Home and garden: 1.41%

Product categories that saw prices decrease year over year: