Abigail Disney slams tweet showing huge crowds at Magic Kingdom

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Walt Disney Co’s co-founder Roy Disney, slammed a Twitter post showing a huge crowd at Sunday night’s showing of ‘Happily Ever After’, a fireworks show in Florida’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

“Are you ... kidding me??” she said in a comment that included a profanity.

She was re-tweeting a post from WDW News Today saying “Current crowds at the Magic Kingdom for tonight’s showing of Happily Ever After... #DisneyWorld” and with two pictures showing scores of people present.

Abigail Disney’s tweet garnered over 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets in under two hours.

Many Twitter users criticized Disney over the WDW News Today tweet and said the parks should have been shut down because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Reuters could not immediately verify if the pictures were from Sunday night. WDW News Today is not affiliated to the Walt Disney Co, according to a disclosure on its Twitter page.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The company had announced last Thursday that it will be closing its theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. The Magic Kingdom park is located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

