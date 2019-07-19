Heiress Abigail Disney isn't the only wealthy activist: A list of other outspoken heirs to fortunes

Abigail Disney, the heir to the Disney fortune, has been a vocal critic of income inequality and what she sees as a gross disparity in pay between CEO Bob Iger and the average worker at the Walt Disney Company.

This week, she told Yahoo News that she visited Disneyland recently in an attempt to understand the grievances of Disney employees and walked away from the experience “livid” at the working conditions. A Disney spokesperson called the whole ordeal a “stunt,” but this is far from the first time Abigail Disney has called out the company to which she owes her fortune.

In April, she penned and op-ed for The Washington Post in which she called for Disney to “lead” other American companies in decreasing income inequality.

Then in May, she testified before Congress about what she sees as the need “to change the way we understand and practice capitalism.”

Disney is one of the more outspoken heirs, but she is far from the only member of a wealthy family to advocate for economic equality and other important issues.

Peter, Susie, and Howard Buffet

Peter Buffett at the fifth annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York. The Initiative brings together leaders in politics, business, science, academics and religion to discuss global issues such as climate change and peace in t Expand

Warren Buffet, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has pledged to give away 99% of his wealth. His kids – Peter, Susie, and Howard – told FOX Business in May that they agree with Abigail Disney that CEOs are overpaid, but put the onus on the “system.”

WASHINGTON, DC -DEC 14: (R) Warren Buffett attended the premiere tonight with his daughter Susan Buffett. -The world premiere of the movie, "The Post" took place at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. tonight. All of the major stars of the movie and dire Expand

“What are we measuring and what are we rewarding? Because that tells us what the system we are in. I don’t think Bob Iger is a bad guy. We are inside a structure that creates it,” Peter told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

“What does it say about a system that rewards [Iger] to that degree and puts somebody that is working for him in a much different position,” Peter said.

Susie Buffett is Chairman of the Sherwood Foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and the Buffett Early Childhood Fund. Her main focus is on early childhood education and poverty alleviation.

Molly Munger

Molly Munger is the daughter of Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: (L-R) Susan Ieardan, John Horn and Molly Munger attend the KPCC 2019 Gala at Westin Bonaventure Hotel on March 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for KPCC/Southern California Public Expand

In 2012, she donated more than $44 million to Proposition 38, which would have increased state taxes in California to fund K-12 education.

She is the co-founder of the Advancement project, which is a “a next generation, multi-racial civil rights organization.” A coalition lawsuit, Godinez v. Davis, which Munger launched with other Advancement Project co-directors, won $1 billion for new school construction in Los Angeles and other urban areas.

Alexander Soros

Alexander Soros is the son of billionaire investor George Soros. Like his father, he is a prominent liberal donor and has stepped up his fundraising in recent years. In last year’s midterm elections, Alex gave nearly $3 million to Democratic coffers.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Alex Soros attends the Pencils of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala at the Duggal Greenhouse on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pencils Of Promise )

Along with his father, he signed a letter in June addressed to “2020 Presidential Candidates” that called for a moderate wealth tax.

He is the founder of The Alexander Soros Foundation, which “gives out an annual award to activists working at the nexus of environmentalism and human rights.”

Liesel Pritzker Simmons

Liesel Prtizker Simmons is heir to the Pritzker family fortune made from establishing Hyatt Hotels.

Toronto , Canada - 23 May 2019; Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder, Blue Haven Initiative, on Venture Stage during day three of Collision 2019 at Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada. (Photo By Vaughn Ridley/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

She also signed the wealth tax letter and told Bloomberg, “We are part of the problem, so tax us.”

She’s the co-founder of Blue Haven Initiative, which is focused on conscious investing. It “oversees a portfolio structured to generate competitive financial returns and address social and environmental challenges.”

Georgina Bloomberg

The daughter of Michael Bloomberg is a noted advocate for animal rights. In 2016, she was recognized by the Humane Society of the United States with the Compassion in Action Award “for her tireless work to protect all animals.”

Former New York city mayor Michael Bloomberg and daughter Georgina arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass," in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Expand

Last year, she was named Chair of Humane Generation New York, which works to end the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills and advocates for pet adoption.