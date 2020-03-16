Expand / Collapse search
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's daughter exposed to coronavirus

Susie Buffett said she hasn't been around her 89-year-old father since her exposure last week

The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.

Susie Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday that she feels fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19, which is caused by the virus that originated in China.

She says she's not the least bit worried and says she hopes talking about her exposure brings down the fear in other people. She also says she hasn't been around her 89-year-old father, Warren, since her exposure last week.