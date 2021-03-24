7-Eleven teams with taco restaurant to open first drive-thru

Oh, thank heaven for drive-thru tacos.

For the first time in its history, 7-Eleven will operate a corporate-owned drive-thru restaurant at one of its locations. The chain has teamed up with Laredo Taco Company, which serves tacos on handmade flour tortillas made from scratch, for the project.

The new drive-thru is located in Dallas, Texas, connected to a restaurant with indoor seating, which also shares space with 7-Eleven’s newest Evolution location, according to a press release from the company.

The 7-Eleven Evolution locations are often where the company debuts its newest drink creations, including smoothies, shakes, sodas, flavored waters and cold brew coffees. So far, the company has opened Evolution locations in Dallas, New York, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

"This is delicious news for customers of both 7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Company," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. “7-Eleven is known as a beverage destination, and Laredo Taco Company makes some of the best quick-serve Mexican food anywhere. Throw in the convenience of grabbing a taco paired with a Slurpee drink through a drive-thru, and it's a match made in heaven.”

Laredo Taco Company is known for serving food not often included on menus at quick-service restaurants, including beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada and breakfast tacos made with freshly cracked eggs. The press release confirmed that customers at the new location will also have the option of ordering 7-Eleven Slurpees with their drive-thru orders.

The drive-thru connected to the 7-Eleven Evolution location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and close an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays.