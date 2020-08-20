7-Eleven joins the pumpkin spice latte trend with September release

The fall brings crunchy leaves, football, apple picking and, maybe most importantly, pumpkin spice treats.

While fall doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22, 7-Eleven is bringing back its pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin-flavored coffee as soon as Sept. 2, it announced Thursday.

The popularity of pumpkin spice lattes has surged each fall, thanks in large part to Starbucks introducing them as a seasonal option more than a decade ago. Ongoing demand for pumpkin spice has inspired other coffee sellers to introduce their own versions. Dunkin’ has aggressively launched them earlier and earlier each year – it just rolled out its fall lineup Wednesday, nearly a month before fall begins.

Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven’s senior product director for proprietary beverages, said in a written statement that pumpkin spice is “easily [7-Eleven’s] most successful flavored hot beverage.”

“People really need some feel-good moments right now and our rich pumpkin spice provides just that,” he said.

The retailer’s take on the pumpkin spice latte is competitively priced, according to Barnes.

“With 7-Eleven’s value pricing on beverages, pumpkin spice-lovers can enjoy three cups – morning, noon and night – for about the same price they’d pay for just one latte at a coffeehouse or restaurant,” he said.

The convenience store chain is also planning to offer other seasonal treats this fall, including pumpkin spice sandwich cookies, cream cheese-filled pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin cheesecake snack pies, gummy pumpkin candies and a chocolate bar with red caramel, dark chocolate brownie and pumpkin spice.

Also, 7-Eleven will introduce a new recipe for its popular apple fritters this fall, the company said. The new recipe will use a yeast doughnut mix as the base.

