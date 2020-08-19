Bud Light Seltzer looks to hire 'Chief Meme Officer'

Bud Light is offering super fans and memers alike the ultimate dream job: to serve as its first-ever Chief Meme Officer.

This CMO role -- not to be confused with Chief Marketing Officer --- will oversee the company's Bud Light Seltzer portfolio and bring the creativity of the brand to the next level.

“After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top-rated flavor profiles, we’re excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game,” said Bud Light's VP of Marketing Andy Goeler in a statement. “We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers.”

The brand is looking to recruit "the best memers out there" to join the brand’s marketing team for the next three months to help "curate epic Bud Light Seltzer memes."

Now through September 18, Bud Light fans and newcomers who are 21 or older can apply to become Bud Light Seltzer Chief Meme Officer at BudLightSeltzerNeedsMemes.com, where interested memers can download the company's templates to begin experimenting.

According to the company, the position's responsibilities include enjoying Bud Light Seltzer and creating ten viral memes to be shared via social media per week. The Chief Meme Officer will be paid $5,000 per month for three months and be entered for a chance to win three months worth of Bud Light Seltzer.

Those interested in applying can do so directly at Bud Light's website.

