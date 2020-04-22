7-Eleven opens Dallas hospital pop-up store to serve coronavirus-affected workers, patients

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

7-Eleven is teaming up with a pediatric health care system in Texas to provide essential items to health care workers, patients and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In less than two weeks, the world's largest convenience store chain opened its first-ever pop-up location at Children's Medical Center Dallas, the flagship hospital of Children's Health, to provide greater access to essentials during the unprecedented crisis.

"Our health care team members are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 every day taking care of the children in our community while their own families are home from school, work and their daily routines," Children's Health CEO Chris Durovich said in a statement. "Our work with 7-Eleven allows us to provide more comfort and convenience to those within our facilities by making everyday essential items easy to locate, purchase and take home."

The pop-up provides a range of products including paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, phone chargers, groceries and other food options.

The location is operated by the Children's Health Food Services team.

"The doctors, nurses and care teams at Children's Health are true heroes," said 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto. "When Children's Health asked us to provide their team members convenient access to essentials during this unprecedented time, our team rose to meet the challenge."

To ensure the safety of customers and staff, the company implemented measures such as allowing hospital staff to use their employee badges to pay for merchandise and installed acrylic sneeze guards at check out registers.

The company also plans to make its contactless Mobile Checkout feature available at this location in the near future, which would allow customers to pay for their purchases via the 7-Eleven app.

7-Eleven is also assisting stores near Children's Medical Center Plano and Our Children's House in Dallas, both of which are part of the Children's Health system, to provide health care workers with essential products.

