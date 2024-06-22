567,000 chargers sold at Costco recalled for fire risk

Three portable charger models that were sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled after two house fires were blamed on the unit overheating.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall in a June 20, 2024, release.

The recalled units are the "myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh" chargers carrying the model numbers "AO10FK-A," "AO10FK-B," and "AO10FK-C," said the commission.

"The portable chargers are black and include two attached cables for charging portable electronic devices, and retractable wall prongs to recharge the power bank. ‘myCharge’ is printed on the front surface along the long edge. The model number is printed on the back," they said.

The date codes of the recalled products end in 21 or 22, said the release, "or are one of the following four date codes ending in 23: 0123, 0923, 1523, or 1723."

About 567,000 chargers are included under this recall, said the release.

The units were recalled due to the risk of overheating and burns, said the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission received 120 reports about the portable chargers overheating, said the release.

Additionally, "myCharge received five reports of incidents, including two reports of residential fires, resulting in $165,000 in reported property damage."

Costco received 115 returns of the myCharge chargers, they said, "mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding, or sparking."

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, said the release.

Anyone with one of the recalled portable chargers should immediately stop using it and contact myCharge for a replacement product, said the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"myCharge" has a page set up on its website to assist customers with returning the affected products.

As the recalled chargers contain a lithium-ion battery, they cannot be disposed of in household trash or in a battery recycling box, said the release.

This is due to the increased hazard risk associated with defective lithium-ion batteries.

"Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries," they said.

