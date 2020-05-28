5 best cities to retire in 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Saving enough money to retire is not always easy, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Living out retirement on what you’ve managed to save is no different.

Aside from careful budgeting, there’s one thing that could help ease the burden: location.

Researchers in a U.S. News analysis compared the country’s 125 largest metro areas, taking into account housing affordability, taxes and access to health care. The data also incorporates a survey of 2,541 people ages 45 and older about their retirement preferences.

Here are the top five ideal locations to retire:

1. Fort Myers, Florida

Population: 700,165

Share of the population age 60 or older: 34 percent

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,377

Median monthly rent: $1,035

2. Sarasota, Florida

Population: 768,381

Share of the population age 60 or older: 38 percent

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,436

Median monthly rent: $1,089

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Population: 536,494

Share of the population age 60 or older: 23 percent

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,482

Median monthly rent: $957

4. Asheville, North Carolina

Population: 445,625

Share of the population age 60 or older: 28 percent

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,244

Median monthly rent: $849

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Population: 454,482

Share of the population age 60 or older: 32 percent

Median monthly mortgage cost: $1,392

Median monthly rent: $1,074

Nearly 40 percent of Americans age 50 to 59 had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, according to data from a 2020 TD Ameritrade report. And some adults juggling retirement with everyday expenses may not have a steady stream of income to keep them afloat.

The unemployment rate among those ages 55 and older has jumped from 3.3 percent in late March to a striking 13.6 percent in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Data from finical firm Fidelity said the typical 65-year-old woman retiring in 2019 would need $150,000, while her male counterpart would need $135,000. For a couple, that’s $285,000.

