Why are so many workers considering quitting their jobs? It comes down to values, study says

As experts and employers scratch their heads over why so many American workers have left their jobs in recent months as part of the "Great Resignation," research shows it all might come down to alignment in values.

A recent study conducted by management consulting firm Blue Beyond Consulting and human resources research firm Future Workplace polled business leaders, human resources leaders and white-collar or "knowledge workers," and found that what employees want most is for their workplace to be a "force for good" that is consistent with their own personal values.

Eight in ten survey respondents said it is important that their values align with the company they work for, but only 57% of workers said their values were in line with their current employer. More than half of workers, 52%, said that they would quit their job if the company's values did not match their own, and only one in four would consider accepting a job from a firm with different values than their own.

What researchers found is that employees want businesses to be a "force for good" in three different dimensions: for the individual worker, through workplace culture and for society.

"For a lot of people, they think about their values as being core to their well-being," says Blue Beyond Consulting founder and CEO Cheryl Fields Tyler, who told FOX Business that the workers her firm surveyed overwhelmingly expressed that they want a workplace they feel proud to be a part of and where their values are reflected.

For an overwhelming majority of respondents, that means they want the business they work for to take a public position on societal issues and enter the political fray: 85% said they expect CEOs "to publicly speak out on one or more" issues like human rights, racial justice and climate change.

"I found that fascinating," Fields Tyler said of the large percentage of workers who signaled that they want businesses to take a political stand. "That certainly was not the way that people were talking about business and their employers even five or 10 years ago."