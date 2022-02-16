Career advancement for Black employees is best at these companies: Glassdoor

Employers across the U.S. have taken immense strides to better support their Black employees, according to a new report from Glassdoor.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Glassdoor highlighted the 10 companies that are making the most effort toward improving the work experience for Black employees. The list was created by reviews from Black employees over the course of 2021.

According to the job and company review website, Black employees still rate their companies a 3.5 out of 5 stars on average compared to all employees which rate their companies 3.8 out of 5 stars.

On average, Black employees reported that they were most satisfied with the diversity and inclusion efforts of their employers and were also impressed with their employers' emphasis on culture and values and the compensation and benefits opportunities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Glassdoor associate economist Richard Johnson noted that access to career opportunities was also "one of the top drivers of long-term employee satisfaction."

"In today’s competitive job market, finding an employer that prioritizes career growth is extremely important," he said.

Meanwhile, the 10 companies named the best at supporting their Black employees "offer various developmental opportunities" for career advancements, such as employer-sponsored education assistance plans and employee resource groups, according to Glassdoor.

"These programs reflect the strategic-targeting and empowerment of Black employees to capture their unique workplace experiences and continue to invest in their growth-potential at work," according to the report.

This allows those companies to "ensure sustainable engagement, high productivity and strong job satisfaction," Glassdoor added.

Top 10 companies for Black employees

Career opportunities & average rating

1. Delta Air Lines : 4.2

2. Microsoft : 4.1

3. Northrop Grumman: 4.1

4. Deloitte: 4.1

5. FedEx: 4.0

6. Bank of America: 4.0

7. Capital One: 4.0

8. Enterprise: 4.0

9. EY: 4.0

10. Chick-fil-A: 3.9