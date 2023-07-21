346,000 Cupkin stainless steel cups are subject of voluntary recall over lead levels

Several hundred thousand Soojimus double-walled stainless steel cups for kids could pose a lead hazard, resulting in a voluntary recall.

In a notice Thursday from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 346,000 Cupkin double-walled stainless steel cups became subject to the recall due to them having "levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban."

Two sizes of the cups — 8 ounces and 12 ounces — were "improperly manufactured" before the company put them up for purchase in pairs, according to the recall notice.

The company said on the Cupkin website the cups could pose a hazard "if the bottom powder coating gets compromised that covers the seal dot containing lead" on the bottom of the affected cups. With the double walls, drinks put inside "are not exposed to lead," according to Cupkin.

But consumers should not continue using the recalled cups, the CPSC notice said. The company is contacting customers it knows bought them about the recall, and so is Amazon, where some were purchased.

Soojimus has not learned of any injuries, per the recall notice.

"Since our founding, Cupkin has always been guided by a strong commitment to producing safe, quality products," the company said online, adding its original manufacturing partner and two labs "let us down."

Sales of the affected cups on Amazon’s website and Cupkin’s website started in January 2018, ending in March this year, according to the notice. They cups have a price tag of about $30.

Consumers who own the recalled cups may get a refund from Soojimus. Refunds should be delivered four to six weeks after requests are submitted, according to the Cupkin website.

The company said it will "take this opportunity to completely redesign" the cups to "make them even better."