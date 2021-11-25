The 3 richest families in the world all live in America. Here’s who they are
Here’s what you need to know about the Walton, Mars and Koch families
The U.S. is home to the three richest families in the world.
The Walton, Mars and Koch families have topped the list of wealthiest clans in the world, according to a September report from Bloomberg.
The families have remained in their positions as the richest in the U.S. and in the world for several years. That’s true even for the Waltons, who have given away millions of dollars during the last year, Bloomberg reported.
Though the descendants of Walmart founder Sam Walton are the richest family in the world, their wealth, as reported by Bloomberg, doesn’t quite reach the wealth of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who is currently worth $290.3 billion, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.
The Waltons’ wealth does surpass the wealth of Jeff Bezos, who is currently worth $205.4 billion, according to Forbes. However, the Mars and Koch families have not reached Bezos’ wealth, according to Bloomberg’s September report.
Read on to learn more about the three wealthiest families in the world, according to Bloomberg.
The Walton Family
Company: Walmart
Wealth: $238.2 billion
Number of generations: Three
Location: Bentonville, Arkansas
Sam Walton opened the first Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 1962, according to the company’s website. Now, Walmart is the largest retailer in the world.
The Mars Family
Company: Mars, Inc.
Wealth: $141.9 billion
Number of generations: Five
Location: McLean, Virginia
Candy company Mars was founded by Frank Mars more than 100 years ago. Despite the well-known candies from Mars – such as Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and Dove – FOX Business previously reported that more than half the company’s revenue comes from pet-care products.
The Koch Family
Company: Koch Industries
Wealth: $124.4 billion
Number of generations: Three
Location: Wichita, Kansas
FOX Business previously reported that the wealth of the Koch family began with Fred Koch’s oil firm and was split between his four sons before two sons left in the 1980s. Charles and David Koch were the two sons who stayed, and today, Charles Koch serves as the chairman of the board and CEO. David Koch, who also maintained a position of leadership until 2018, died in August 2019.