When and where to watch 2020 Academy Awards show

This year's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars, will air live on ABC in more than 225 countries on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.

The Hollywood ceremony, which celebrates the best films of the year, will also be available to stream live on the following subscription streaming services: Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

Those services are available on a number of streaming media devices including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Nominations for this year's awards include films such as "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood" starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DeCaprio; "The Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix; "1917" starring Benedict Cumberpatch, Netflix's two successful 2019 originals, "Marriage Story" starring Scarlette Johanson and "The Irishman" starring Robert De Niro; and many others.

Nominations for awards are announced every January, though the awards ceremony date changes. In 2018, the Oscars were held on March 6.