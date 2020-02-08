Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Movies

When and where to watch 2020 Academy Awards show

Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. EST

By FOXBusiness
close
WBAI Radio chief film critic Mike Sargent shares his predictions for this weekend’s 92nd Annual Academy Awards. video

The Oscars are this Sunday – who has the best chance of winning?

WBAI Radio chief film critic Mike Sargent shares his predictions for this weekend’s 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

This year's 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars, will air live on ABC in more than 225 countries on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.

Continue Reading Below

The Hollywood ceremony, which celebrates the best films of the year, will also be available to stream live on the following subscription streaming services: Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.

Those services are available on a number of streaming media devices including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

HOW TO WATCH BINGE-WORTHY OSCAR MOVIES IN THEATERS FOR CHEAP

Nominations for this year's awards include films such as "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood" starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DeCaprio; "The Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix; "1917" starring Benedict Cumberpatch, Netflix's two successful 2019 originals, "Marriage Story" starring Scarlette Johanson and "The Irishman" starring Robert De Niro; and many others.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Nominations for awards are announced every January, though the awards ceremony date changes. In 2018, the Oscars were held on March 6.