2019's most popular Halloween costumes are here

It’s the spooky time of year again when everyone gets to don their alter ego.

You may want to be a ghoul or comic book hero or maybe even a pretty princess. But for those last minute shoppers who don’t know what they want to be, Spirit Halloween, one of the go-to retailers for seasonal attire, compiled a hotlist of the most popular costumes for 2019.

The following six categories are trending with festive trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Video game characters

According to Spirit Halloween, video game fans are taking a moment to celebrate and it has pushed the superhero category to the side. In particular, Fortnite costumes and accessories are most searched online, including Merry Marauder, Drift and Tomato Head.

The hotlist also mentioned Spirit Halloween’s Borderlands collection as well as Assassin’s Creed, Minecraft, Overwatch and Halo characters.

“Stranger Things”

The popular Netflix show has left its mark on costumers and made them want to “Time travel back to Hawkins, Indiana,” according to Spirit Halloween.

The retailer’s hotlist ensured its ready-to-wear “Stranger Things” costumes are in full stock so eager customers can conquer the Upside Down dressed up as Eleven, Steve or Hopper.

TV favorites

“The Office” may have ended in 2013, but it hasn’t stopped people from wanting to replicate the show’s workplace antics, according to Spirit Halloween. Dwight and 3-Hole-Punch Jim are just two characters who have made the hotlist from the cult classic.

Conversely, pop culture fanatics who prefer something a little more contemporary are opting for officially licensed costumes straight from YouTube’s original series Cobra Kai.

Anime heroes

American cartoons are taking the backburner for these fun and colorful anime characters. From “Bleach” to “Naruto” and the “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” spinoff to “My Hero Academia” and “Dragon Ball Z” – being an anime hero has become mainstream, according to Spirit Halloween.

The hotlist mentions that shoppers are seeking both costumes and accessories for a complete look.

Classic Halloween horror

Halloween hasn’t lost its scare factor just yet. Michael Myers, Chucky and Trick ‘r Treat Sam are only horrifying mentions on Spirit Halloween’s hotlist.

Whether it’s with masks and costumes or with accessories or décor, shoppers aren’t deviating from the classics and want to dress up as characters that make you want to lock the door.

Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo

Love it or hate it, Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” has made its impact with more than 3.1 billion views on YouTube. And according to Spirit Halloween’s hotlist, “Baby Shark is taking over the seas” with costumes and sweatshirt hoodies.

Shoppers are even making it a family affair for mommy sharks, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, daddy sharks doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, grandma sharks, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo – and you get the point.

Halloween spending in 2019 is projected to reach $8.8 billion with holiday celebrants spending an average of $86.27 to partake in events, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. This is a slight decrease from last year’s record of $9 billion and average spending of $86.79.