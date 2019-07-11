Wegmans cautions customers against ‘fraudulent Facebook post’ for $80 voucher

article

Wegmans cautioned its customers on Thursday against a fake post circulating on social media that offered what appeared to be a hefty discount for people to use at its stores.

The fraudulent $80 voucher surfaced in a Facebook post and included the Wegmans name and logo, according to a statement.

The supermarket company distanced itself from the alleged promotion, saying “this giveaway is neither affiliated with nor supported by Wegmans.”

The company is trying to get the post taken down, according to Jo Natale, who is the vice president of media relations.

“We’re actively working to have this fraudulent post removed from Facebook,” Natale said. “We urge consumers not to click it, share it, or provide any personal information.”