Walgreens in Philadelphia robbed by group of 60 teens

Video footage released by the Philadelphia Police Department on Tuesday revealed a group of 60 teenagers, both boys and girls, robbing a local Walgreens.

On the Fourth of July, a large group "stormed" a Philadelphia Walgreens, located at 1800 South Street, "knocking items off of the shelves and running out of the store without paying for merchandise," according to the police. Some of the teens also threw merchandise at store employees, allegedly resulting in injuries.

It's unclear whether police have arrested any suspects.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

According to ABC6, the damage could cost between $6,000 and $7,000.