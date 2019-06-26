Walmart says EBT cards can be used for online grocery shopping at all pickup locations

Customers using Walmart’s online grocery service can now use an EBT benefit card as payment at all of its more than 2,500 pickup locations, the retailer said.

The ability to place an online order for groceries “and pay for them at pickup using SNAP” -- or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- surfaced in 2017 as a pilot program and the rollout wrapped up on Tuesday, a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business.

The extension of the service marks a notable feat for the company, which also aims to increase pickup locations to total more than 3,100 in the coming months, according to the spokesperson.

“With this rollout, Walmart becomes the first retailer to offer this method for online grocery pickup customers at scale,” a spokesperson said. “With our goal of having more than 3,100 pickup locations open by the end of the year, the SNAP payment option will make it even easier for more customers, no matter how they pay, to pick up their groceries without even leaving their cars.”

In order to use the service, customers can punch in their zip code to choose a store on the Walmart website or the Walmart Grocery app and start filling out their cart,” the spokesperson said. The option to “select ‘EBT card’ for the payment option,” as well as a pickup time, will come up during checkout.

After parking in the designated area for Grocery Pickup customers and checking in, a Walmart employee will bring out the groceries to the customer’s car, the spokesperson said.

“When the associate brings the order to the customer’s car, the customer will be asked to provide their EBT benefit card for payment,” they continued.