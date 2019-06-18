Walmart says its testing ‘Delivery Unlimited’ program for groceries

Walmart says its testing out a “Delivery Unlimited” payment program for customers buying groceries online.

The company confirmed the pilot program to Fox Business on Tuesday, saying that it is currently live in some U.S. markets – Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City, Utah and Tampa, Fla.

“We’re always looking for new ways to serve our customers and are constantly testing new concepts,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “We know they love Grocery Pickup and Delivery and we’re exploring options for a program that allows customers to pay a fee for an unlimited number of grocery deliveries.”

The program provides an alternative to using Walmart’s free in-store pickup option or paying for delivery each time, TechCrunch reported last week. The company offered some details on the program on a “Frequently Asked Questions” page on their website, TechCrunch noted.

The Delivery Unlimited program operates the same as online grocery deliveries have for the company, except customers will “skip the per-order delivery fee,” the website said. Customers will still need to choose a time slot, fill up their basket and confirm their details before checking out.

Both a monthly and an annual plan is available with the program however the single delivery option isn’t going anywhere, Walmart told Fox Business.

“Customers will always have the option of choosing a single delivery for $7.95 or $9.95, dependent upon their delivery time,” the spokesperson said. “We know sometimes customers who aren’t part of Delivery Unlimited will want or need to use delivery, so we’ll be sure to always be an option for them.”

“Should a customer be part of the Delivery Unlimited pilot, they can choose from the monthly or annual fee and bypass the transactional fee,” they continued.