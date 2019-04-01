Search

U.S. airlines face nationwide delays from system outage

By TransportationFOXBusiness

Former NTSB Chairman James Hall and Hamlin Transportation Consulting President George Hamlin on how airlines around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max jets, after the deadly crash in Ethiopia.video

Boeing crisis: How airlines are affected by grounded jets

Former NTSB Chairman James Hall and Hamlin Transportation Consulting President George Hamlin on how airlines around the world grounded their Boeing 737 Max jets, after the deadly crash in Ethiopia.

Shares for top U.S. airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, were largely unchanged in premarket trading on Wall Street on Monday after the carriers faced a system-wide outage, leading to flight delays across the country.

Continue Reading Below

Delta -- which posted on Twitter earlier in the day that it did not have a specific timeframe for when it would get its system back online -- said a third-party technical issue was resolved and no flight cancellations are expected.

Southwest also wrote on the social media platform that it was back to functionality after the glitch.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

"As of 6:05am CDT, Southwest Airlines has lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Scattered flight delays are anticipated," the Dallas-based carrier said in an emailed statement.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
UALUNITED CONTINENTAL HLDG.79.78+1.18+1.50%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.51.65+1.33+2.64%
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.51.91+1.46+2.89%

United wrote on Twitter that the outage was impacting its ability to create release paperwork, leading to delays.

"The issue has been resolved. Contact individual #airlines for information on specific delays," the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Southwest and American Airlines previously said customers would see continued flight cancellations as a result of the grounding of Boeing’s Max jets earlier this month following two recent crashes involving the aircraft.