U.S. airlines face nationwide delays from system outage

Shares for top U.S. airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, were largely unchanged in premarket trading on Wall Street on Monday after the carriers faced a system-wide outage, leading to flight delays across the country.

Delta -- which posted on Twitter earlier in the day that it did not have a specific timeframe for when it would get its system back online -- said a third-party technical issue was resolved and no flight cancellations are expected.

Southwest also wrote on the social media platform that it was back to functionality after the glitch.

"As of 6:05am CDT, Southwest Airlines has lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Scattered flight delays are anticipated," the Dallas-based carrier said in an emailed statement.

United wrote on Twitter that the outage was impacting its ability to create release paperwork, leading to delays.

"The issue has been resolved. Contact individual #airlines for information on specific delays," the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a tweet.

Southwest and American Airlines previously said customers would see continued flight cancellations as a result of the grounding of Boeing’s Max jets earlier this month following two recent crashes involving the aircraft.