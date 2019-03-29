Boeing Max jet stall-prevention system active in Ethiopian Airlines crash, report

The stall-prevention system on the Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 Max jet that crashed two weeks ago, killing all 157 people on board, had been activated, preliminary findings have revealed.

Analysts investigating the aircraft's flight-data recorder have preliminarily concluded that the stall-prevention system, called the MCAS, was active when the jet nose-dived into the ground, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The conclusions reinforce a widespread perception that the MCAS was to blame for both the Ethiopian Airlines crash and another 737 Max jet crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier that killed all 189 people on board.

The analysts' opinion about the MCAS was revealed Thursday at a high-level briefing at the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ethiopian authorities are expected to reveal their report within days, the Journal said.

Boeing said earlier this week that it is overhauling the MCAS.