TSA reveals how they’ll spend nearly $1M in 'unclaimed money' left at checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has a plan on how to spend nearly $1 million travelers left behind at airport checkpoints in the 2018 fiscal year.

The federal agency found through a yearly report that $960,105.49 had been unclaimed by travelers and intend to put the funds “towards checkpoint training requirements,” they said in a news release Wednesday.

The TSA was granted permission by Congress to put unclaimed money towards providing civil aviation security, they added.

“TSA makes every effort to reunite passengers with items left at the checkpoint, however there are instances where loose change or other items are left behind and unclaimed,” the agency said, adding that the unclaimed funds are sent to the TSA financial office.

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was ranked as the No. 1 airport that had money left behind at checkpoints, coming in with more than $72,000, the TSA said.

Below is the full list of the “Top 10 Airports Where Travelers Leave Change at the Checkpoints”: