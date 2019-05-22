Busch Beer announces contest to sponsor couple’s wedding

article

Ever dreamed of having your wedding sponsored by Busch Beer? The company on Monday announced plans to make that a reality for one lucky couple.

Duos ready to walk down the aisle can enter to win for the chance to have their ceremony officiated by the Busch Guy.

“Do you take this BUSCH to be the official sponsor of your wedding?” the company tweeted alongside a video. “In honor of wedding season, we're giving you the chance to have Busch Guy as your officiator, as well as receive $25k and a full supply of BUSCH! Tell us why you deserve it, using #BuschWeddings and #Contest.”

The beer’s spokesperson was ordained as of Monday, Busch said in a news release. And the $25,000 check serves as a “wedding gift” to help the soon-to-be-wed pair “celebrate the things in life that really matter,” they added.

The contest is open until May 31 to couples in the U.S. who can enter by sharing on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram why they “want to get married by Busch Guy using #BuschWeddings and #Contest.” People can also enter online by answering “why Busch beer should sponsor your wedding.”

The couple’s wedding must also be scheduled between July 1 and Aug. 31, the company said.

Busch is one of the top-selling beer brands produced by Anheuser-Busch. The market cap for its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev was listed at $132.09 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.