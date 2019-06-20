Taco Bell unveils when you can book a stay at ‘The Bell’ hotel

Calling all Taco Bell fans – the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived.

The fast food restaurant on Thursday announced the launch date for reservations at “The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort,” located in Palm Springs, California.

Interested parties can go onto the hotel’s website on June 27 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) to book a reservation but Taco Bell predicted that reservations “will be snapped up in moments,” it said in a news release.

“The Bell transforms an existing hotel into its taco-inspired destination,” Taco Bell said, adding that upwards of 70 rooms will be available and guests will have four different room options to choose from. Prices will begin at $169 a night.

On top of providing entertainment and activities, the company promised to unveil “exclusive Taco Bell menu items” at the hotel.

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience Jennifer Arnoldt said. “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”

Guests can start checking in on Aug. 8 and final check-out is slated for Aug. 12, Taco Bell said. The company announced plans for a hotel last month.