Subaru Foresters investigated over possible air bag sensor malfunction

More than half a million Subaru Foresters are being investigated over complaints of malfunctions with the front passenger air bag sensors, according to a new report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its investigation centers on Foresters from the 2016-2018 model years, according to a post on its website Saturday.

NHTSA says its Office of Defects Investigation received 51 complaints about the Foresters' occupant detection system.

The system is designed to detect when there's someone riding in the front passenger seat and then turn on the air bag so it is ready to deploy in a collision.

The complaints detail instances when the occupant detection systems turned off the front passenger air bag when a person was in the seat.

Subaru of America spokesperson Jessica Tullman told FOX Business in an email statement, "Subaru of America, Inc. is fully cooperating with NHTSA on this preliminary evaluation. To date, no injuries or fatalities have been reported due to this issue. We ask that if any customers have an issue where an airbag warning light illuminates, please bring the vehicle to a local retailer as soon as possible."

Back in March, the Japanese automaker recalled as many as 2.3 million vehicles globally to fix a defect that prevents the brake-light switch from working properly.

According to the company, the flaw affects certain models of Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester cars from 2008 to 2017.

FOX Business’ Jade Scipioni and The Associated Press contributed to this report.