Subaru announces biggest recall ever over brake light defect

Subaru Corp. just announced its biggest recall ever.

The Japanese automaker is recalling as many as 2.3 million vehicles globally to fix a defect that prevents the brake-light switch from working properly.

According to the company, the flaw affects certain models of Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester cars from 2008 to 2017. To check if your vehice is affected, you can search your VIN number on Subaru's recall site here.

In the recall notice with Japanese regulators, Subaru said that certain chemical compounds from everyday products, including fabric softener, cosmetics or even nail polish could cause an insulating layer of film on the switches that could interfere with the lights being able to turn on properly and also prevent the engine from turning on. The company added that many customer products contain silicone which can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch cause the electricity to stop flowing.

No accidents, however, have been reported in connection with the problem but the company noted it has gotten 33 complaints from U.S. car owners alone.

Of the 2.3 million recalled vehicles globally, 1.3 million of those them are expected to be from the U.S.

Subaru said Friday owners will be contacted within 60 days.

A Subaru spokesperson told AFP that the recall is the company's "biggest (recall) as far as the number goes."

While the company did not disclose the cost of the recall, a Nikkei newspaper estimated that the recall could potientially run them around $90 million.