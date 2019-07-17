Uber passengers can shop, earn rewards during trip using Cargo app

Uber passengers can shop and earn rewards during their trip while using a newly launched Cargo app, the company has announced in a statement.

Continue Reading Below

Passengers who use the Cargo Store App have the chance to earn 10 percent in Uber cash on every purchase which they can use for future trips or toward Cargo purchases, the company said in a statement.

Drivers will receive $1 per purchase and 25 percent of the cost of the items that are sold from the app.

“We constantly optimize for the best rider experience,” Jeff Cripe, Cargo’s Cofounder and CEO, said in a statement. “The App makes it easier for riders to purchase their favorite products, but the big news is Daily Deals. Surveyed riders told us they frequently shop on-trip, so we put best sellers at their fingertips, ship for free to their homes, and offer 10% Uber cash back on every purchase.”

Cargo announced a new app which allows Uber passengers to shop during their trip while also earning rewards to use on future rides or purchases. (Cargo)

Advertisement

The app will sell products such as luggage from Away, Apple AirPods, the Nintendo Switch and Glossier cosmetics.

The in-car commerce provider’s app is available on iOS and Android starting Wednesday. Riders will then need to scan their Uber driver’s Carbo Box QR code before receiving rewards.

Once a person is done shopping, the items will be shipped for free from a nearby warehouse to the customer’s home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The company noted that many Uber rides take place to and from the airport so it's also offering customers the option to buy movies on the app by purchasing one film or as a bundle.

Customers can choose from a variety of items including Apple AirPods. (Cargo)

Cargo has raised $30 million in venture funding from Kellogg’s and others, the company said in a statement.