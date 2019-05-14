Roundup lawsuit: No company should be financially ruined because a politicized court rejects science, Varney says

Get your case in front of a sympathetic jury, and who knows how much money you can walk away with.

But is it justice?

Case in point: A California couple has been awarded $2 billion because, they said, Roundup weed killer gave them cancer. There are more lawsuits to come; the German company which makes Roundup faces ruin.

A little background is useful here. Roundup kills weeds but not plants that have been genetically modified to tolerate it. So a farmer can "round up" the weeds and let crops grow strong. The greens hate genetic modification: it's like blasphemy to them. So they go after genetic modification companies, like Bayer, which makes Roundup.

See what's happening here? A heavy dose of environmental politics. If the plaintiff's bar can pin a cancer verdict on Roundup, they can take down the world's biggest gene modifier. And that’s what they're doing.

The jury which awarded the $2 billion evidently ignored the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, which had studied the active ingredient in Roundup and considers it safe. The research, they said, does not show it causes cancer. The San Francisco jury said, yes it does.

No company should be financially ruined because a politicized court rejects science.

The plaintiff's lawyers chose San Francisco because they knew that activists -- of any stripe -- can't lose in San Francisco.

What's happened here is a travesty of justice: Financial ruin for the maker of the world's most popular weed killer. And the lawyers walk away with a ton of money. They haven't made the world safer. They've only made themselves rich.