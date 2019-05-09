Trump impeachment out of the question: Varney

It is unfolding as expected: Enraged Democrats won't give up on impeachment. Robert Mueller says "no collusion." William Barr says no grounds for "obstruction of justice." That doesn't matter to Democrats obsessed with removing the president from office.

Here come the lawyers and the legalisms. Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler says we are in a constitutional crisis. Speaker Pelosi says the president is impeaching himself. Maxine Waters keeps saying it: "Impeach 45. Impeach 45."

Here's my opinion: Impeachment is really out of the question. I can't for the life of me see "high crimes and misdemeanors" in the Mueller report. And even if there is a move to impeach in the House, there's no way it goes anywhere in the Senate. Impeachment is not going to happen. And most Democrats know it. So what they're doing is making a lot of noise, hoping to slime the president's reputation. They hope they can dig up something nasty that sticks.

Well, watch out, because there's going to be a lot of noise going the other way. There are various investigations into what else was going on before and during the election of 2016.

They will be made public soon. Exactly who launched the Mueller probe in the first place, and why? Did President Obama know about spying on the Trump campaign? What was Hillary’s role with that dossier? The attorney general is looking into it. The inspector general is looking into it. Senator Lindsay Graham is looking into it. There's a whole lot of investigating being done, and this time it’s the Democrats who are the target.

Truth is, under all the impeachment, and constitutional crisis noise, there are plenty of Democrats and former government officials who are running scared about the noise that is yet to come.