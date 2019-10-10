Porsche, Boeing teaming up to make electric flying vehicle

Could flying vehicles be zipping you around the city sooner than you think?

Continue Reading Below

Luxury automaker Porsche and aerospace giant Boeing have signed a deal to explore the “premium urban air mobility market,” and they’re developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle in partnership.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 371.00 -3.96 -1.06%

Engineers from both companies and their subsidiaries will work to build and test a prototype, the companies announced Thursday.

Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager of Boeing NeXt, said the collaboration is building on the company’s efforts “to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem.”

“Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide,” Nordlund said.

Last year, a study from Porsche Consulting forecast that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025 and that those new forms of transportation will move passengers more quickly and efficiently than current conventional modes of travel.

Detlev von Platen, a member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, said the companies are addressing “a potential key market segment of the future.” The companies will also form a joint international team to analyze the market and uses for premium air mobility vehicles.

“Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility,” von Platen said. “In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE