Boeing

Boeing sells first 737 Max since global groundings

By FOXBusiness
Gamco Investors Chairman Mario Gabelli discusses the Boeing 737 Max and how the controversy has affected Boeing's profits. video

Mario Gabelli: Boeing 737 Max is necessary

Gamco Investors Chairman Mario Gabelli discusses the Boeing 737 Max and how the controversy has affected Boeing's profits.

The Boeing 737 Max is on the move again with its first sale in months.

An unnamed private jet company made the purchase of the Max, the first since the plane was sidelined following two deadly crashes. The two crashes of the Max came within a five-month span beginning last October, leaving hundreds dead.

Since the two crashes, the jet has been grounded worldwide. Boeing has fought to get the plane back into service but it doesn’t look likely until 2020.

During the third quarter, Boeing sold only five 737 aircraft, and 118 so far this year. That is a significant drop from last year when 138 sales of the 737 were reported by Boeing in the third quarter, while the manufacturer moved a total of 407 planes through the first three quarters of 2018.

