Lululemon unveils new ‘Selfcare’ athlete-focused beauty line

Lululemon launched a “Selfcare” line on Tuesday that they said was created with athletes in mind.

The athletic apparel company designed its new personal care products to help its customers pivot from working out to the rest of their daily activities, Lululemon said in a news release.

The company consulted with athletes during the two years they spent working on the line and said it uncovered “a gap in the transition point from sweat to life where sweat-related skin and hair problems exist.”

To help combat those problems, they developed a dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer and lip balm.

"Over the years, we've heard the feedback that transitioning from sweat to life isn't always easy,” the company’s chief product officer Sun Choe said. “lululemon has always been in the work of creating solutions for sweaty problems and our Selfcare line is an extension of that approach."

"Like our apparel, lululemon Selfcare has been designed with function at its core and created to support guests pre and post workout,” Choe continued.

Customers can find the new items at dozens of Lululemon stores, some North American studio partners, as well as online at the company’s website and Sephora.com, according to the news release.