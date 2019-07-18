Jeep Wrangler, Honda Civic among Kelley Blue Book's top award-winning cars

Shopping for a new car can be a daunting task.

Between all the different styles and brands, consumers have more than 350 auto models to choose from, according to Kelley Blue Book. And with so many different categories, it can be hard to choose whether one award-winning option is better than another. To help consumers get a clearer idea, Kelley released on Thursday its list of the 10 most awarded cars and brands of 2019.

“Kelley Blue Book’s expert editors drive and review nearly every new car on the road each year, so we have an abundance of knowledge that fuels our editorial awards and accolades, while our analysts evaluate tremendous amounts of data to help determine which vehicles make the cut for Kelley Blue Book’s awards,” said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley.

The accolades that contributed to the lists included Kelley’s traditional review of best buys, best auto tech, best resale value, five-year cost to own and brand image. They also cooked up some new awards this year, including the coolest cars under $20,000 and best family cars, among others.

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler topped the list of most-awarded cars. It received accolades as one of the best SUVs under $30,000 along with resale value and five-year cost to own recognition. DeLorenzo called the Wrangler “a recently redesigned icon and perennial favorite that excels in many categories.”

Here’s the full list of Kelley Blue Book’s most awarded cars of 2019:

Jeep Wrangler

Honda Civic

Honda CR-V

Honda Odyssey

Honda Accord

Subaru Crosstek

Volvo XC-40

Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai Santa Fe

Toyota Tacoma

Honda, which took four of the top five positions on the most awarded cars list, was named Kelley’s most-awarded brand of 2019. Together, Honda models took 31 Kelley Blue Book accolades this year.

The Civic has been named a small car best buy every year since the award was introduced, and it was also named one of the best sedans under $30,000 and one of the coolest cars under $20,000. Honda’s best-selling CR-V was recognized as a compact SUV best buy, also naming it one of the best family cars, SUVs under $30,000 and best all-wheel-drive vehicles under $30,000. Kelley’s editors were so enthusiastic about the Odyssey that they declared it the best minivan out there and “the best family car ever.” It took four awards this year. So did the Accord, which Kelley named the midsize car best buy.

Honda has a “decades-long established reputation for strong resale value and reliability,” DeLorenzo said.

Here are Kelley Blue Book’s 10 most awarded brands of 2019: