Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jeep is open to dropping Cherokee name, says CEO

Carlos Tavares of Jeep-owner Stellantis NV, said his company was talking to the Cherokee Nation on the issue

The chief executive of Jeep's owner said he is open to dropping the Cherokee name after recent criticism from the Native American tribe's leadership.

Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of the recently formed Stellantis NV, said the company was engaged in dialogue with the Cherokee Nation over its use of the name. Jeep has two models, the Cherokee compact sport-utility vehicle and larger Grand Cherokee, that it sells in the U.S. and beyond.

Asked in an interview if he would be willing to change the Jeep Cherokee's name if pushed to do so, Mr. Tavares said, "We are ready to go to any point, up to the point where we decide with the appropriate people and with no intermediaries."

"At this stage, I don't know if there is a real problem. But if there is one, well, of course, we will solve it," Mr. Tavares said, adding that he wasn't personally involved in the talks.

The debate over the Cherokee name is among the issues facing Mr. Tavares, who took control of Stellantis when it was formed earlier this year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot-maker PSA.