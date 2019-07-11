Harley-Davidson shares details on new electric motorcycle

article

Harley-Davidson offered a look on Thursday at its upcoming all-electric motorcycle, a vehicle that can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds, the company said.

The company highlighted its LiveWire model as a fresh experience that’s both “accessible to new riders and thrilling for accomplished motorcyclists,” according to a news release.

One of its features is that riders won’t need to use the clutch or gear shift in order to speed up, the company said.

The “motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required,” Harley-Davidson said.

The vehicle, which has a price tag of nearly $30,000, will be available this year in a limited number of dealerships in the U.S., Canada and some countries in Europe, according to the company. U.S. buyers will have access to free charging at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle company has struggled with declining sales and an aging client base in the U.S. and abroad. Its U.S. motorcycle sales declined 4.2 percent and international sales fell 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.