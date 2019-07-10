Multiple Elvis Presley-owned vehicles to be auctioned: report

article

Elvis Presley fans looking to ride in style like “the King” will reportedly soon have the chance to bid on a few of his vehicles.

Kruse GWS Auctions on Wednesday unveiled the three items that were formerly owned by Presley, according to The Associated Press.

The vehicles include a white 1973 Lincoln Continental stretch limousine (the car the music icon often used to get around Memphis, Tennessee), a GMC pickup truck that has since been restored and a 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle, the auction house said.

This photo shows a motorcycle that belonged to Elvis Presley. Kruse GWS Auctions said the motorcycle and other items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31, 2019. The auction house said the 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra (GWS Auctions via AP) Expand

The Harley Davidson was the last motorcycle that Presley ever bought, according to Kruse. He reportedly sold it a few months prior to his 1977 death.

The pickup truck is one of three that Presley purchased in 1967 for his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi, the outlet reported.

The Artifacts of Hollywood auction scheduled for Aug. 31 will showcase the vehicles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.