2020 Democrats capitalize on solidarity with striking GM workers

2020 Democratic presidential candidates are capitalizing on showing solidarity with striking GM autoworkers, with at least three candidates speaking to employees and another on the way.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought doughnuts to striking workers in Detroit on Thursday. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren traveled to Detroit and former Vice President Joe Biden to Kansas City, Kansas over the weekend.

"I'm not in a position where I am out here, and I am losing wages, and I only have 250 bucks to get me by. I'm not in that position. But I tell you, the American people, we owe you, we owe you for this effort," Biden told workers on Sunday.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will join striking workers on Wednesday as the walkout is in its second week.

Striking GM employees, who are members of the United Auto Workers union, walked out of work on Sept. 15. They're seeking a bigger slice of GM's profits, new products to manufacturing plants GM wants to close, a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers and other items.

Presidential hopefuls including Warren; Biden; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sanders; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro expressed support for the workers on social media when the strike started.

"The CEO of GM made nearly $22 million dollars last year—281 times the median GM worker. I stand with the 46,000 UAW members who have moved to strike, fighting for affordable health care and fair wages. GM can afford to do right by them," Castro wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

FOX Business' inquiries to the Bennet, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, Delaney, Gabbard, Harris, O'Rourke, Steyer and Yang campaigns were not returned at the time of publication.