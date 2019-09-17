UAW Strike: What will this cost GM per day?

The longer the United Auto Workers strike lasts, the bigger the losses that General Motors will have to face.

Continue Reading Below

The strike could cost GM at least $77 million a day, Morningstar analyst David Whiston told FOX Business on Tuesday.

"That number assumes all variable costs would go to zero, which wouldn't be the case. GM is still spending money on advertisements, salaries for people on the corporate side," Whiston said. "When you factor in some variable costs, a number above 80 million is probably more likely,"

Talks between GM and UAW were set to resume Tuesday after a pause overnight.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

UAW has organized major work stoppages at GM facilities 21 times since 1994, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the first strike against GM in 12 years. UAW is demanding a bigger share in the company's profits, including annual pay raises, while GM says it has already given workers a "strong offer."

GM declined to comment on analysts' estimates of its daily losses.