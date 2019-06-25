GM to put $4.2B toward US assembly plants ahead of new vehicle lines: report

General Motors is reportedly gearing up for the rollout of its next generation of vehicles by putting billions of dollars toward multiple U.S.-based assembly plants.

Upwards of $4.2 billion will be going toward GM facilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Flint, Michigan and Arlington, Texas, the company said Tuesday.

The facilities will reportedly undergo a series of updates, including a boost in capacity, in an effort to prepare for new pickups and SUVs.

The Arlington facility will have $1.4 billion of the investment put toward it and work is anticipated to be finished in 2020, officials said.

New investments are also being made in plants in Ohio ahead of the release of 2021 models of pickups and SUVs, GM said.

Earlier this month, GM announced that it was putting $150 million into its production facility in Flint, Michigan, in an effort to ramp up manufacturing of its all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup trucks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.