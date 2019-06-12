General Motors is putting $150 million into its production facility in Flint, Michigan, in an effort to ramp up manufacturing of its all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups trucks, the company said Wednesday.

The multimillion-dollar sum will be directed toward improving conveyors and other machinery at the Flint Assembly, according to a news release from GM. The company projected the updates to be wrapped up sometime “in the first half of 2020.”

The company’s president, Mark Reuss, touted the quality of the aforementioned vehicles and said the workforce at Flint “is up to the challenge” to produce them.

A Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup truck is ready to roll off the assembly line on Wednesday at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)

“We have tremendous opportunities to grow our heavy-duty pickup business, because we’ve invested in capability, performance, innovation and capacity,” said Reuss.

No new jobs are tied to the Wednesday announcement, but GM announced earlier this year that it would add 1,000 workers at the plant. The Flint Assembly currently has a workforce of more than 5,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.