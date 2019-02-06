Ford recalls 3,500 newly shipped 2019 Ranger pickups

The Ford Ranger, a new mid-size pickup that just recently started shipping to dealers, is already facing a recall due to an issue with the part that prevents a driver from shifting the vehicle out of park without first pressing down on the brake.

Continue Reading Below

While early in the sales cycle, the stumble is the latest blackeye for the Dearborn, Mich.-based company, which is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan. The safety recall announced on Wednesday will affect roughly 3,000 Rangers in the U.S. and 500 in Canada, all built in the company’s Michigan assembly plant.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the defect, which allows some drivers to shift without engaging the brake.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.74 -0.01 -0.06%

The company is hoping the Ranger and other new models – like the updated F-Series Super Duty unveiled on Tuesday – will reignite sales and help turnaround profits after several quarters of decline.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ford lost $116 million in the fourth quarter, amid sales declines in China.