Delta Air Lines

Delta, Frontier to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

May 4 is date where several airlines will require masks

Reuters
United Airlines adds safety procedures, ticket changes; Sicily tries to tempt tourists

Fox Business Briefs: United Airlines makes several moves to ensure the safety of passengers and crew; Italian island of Sicily is reportedly offering a deal for tourists saying it will cover half of the flight costs and a third of hotel expenses for travelers.

Delta Air Lines Inc and Frontier Airlines said on Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus.

Delta's new rules start May 4, while Frontier's requirements start May 8. The policies exempt young children from wearing masks or other facial coverings. Other airlines like United Airlines and American Airlines Group are providing masks to travelers, but not requiring their use.

