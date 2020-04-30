Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines

United Airlines adds safety procedures, ticket changes

Changes must be made by May 31

By FOXBusiness
United Airlines is making several moves to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

According to a memo obtained by FOX 8, United will be blocking middle seats to give create more space between customers. The airline will also require employees on board to wear masks and will soon provide masks to customers:

Due to the coronvirusUnited Airlines is allowing customers to make changes and cancel flights that have been booked through the end of the year.

But those changes must be made by May 31.

This is in addition to the existing waivers that were already in place for any travel booked through May 31.

The airline said in a website post that if you cancel a flight, the value of the ticket can be applied to a new ticket without a fee.

Electronic travel certificates are good for 24 months from when they are issued.

Earlier in the month, United said it plans to operate only about 10 percent of its normal schedule in May and June.

In addition to $5 billion it will receive from the U.S. government to cover payroll through Sept. 30, United said it also expects to borrow up to about $4.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department for up to five years, according to Reuters.