Delta Air Lines flies record number of passengers in June, boosts profit guidance

Delta Air Lines flew 18.9 million customers in June, the company said on Tuesday, an all-time monthly record that comes as rival carriers scramble to adjust schedules to accommodate the grounding of Boeing’s Max fleet.
Unlike American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Delta does not fly the beleaguered jet that was taken out of service after two fatal crashes.
Of the total, the Atlanta-based carrier flew nearly 698,000 people on June 21st, a single-day record.
Delta now expects its second-quarter profits to hit as high as $2.35 per share, on the high-end of the guidance previously provided by the company, while total revenue is expected to increase up to 8.5 percent – up from the previously expected 8 percent growth.
Unit-revenue, a closely watched metric for airline success, is projected to improve by 3.5 percent, also on the high-end of prior guidance. Capacity is expected to jump 4.7 percent.