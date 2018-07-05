Chick-Fil-A ranked top fast-food restaurant in customer satisfaction

Chick-Fil-A topped all other fast-food restaurants in customer satisfaction for the third consecutive year, according to the results of the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s annual survey released Thursday.

The Georgia-based chain received a rating of 87 out of 100 for the third year in a row, easily surpassing other competitors in the $200 billion fast-food industry. Panera Bread ranked second with an 81 rating, followed by Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Subway, which all scored an 80.

“The chicken specialist dominates the rankings with the highest score across both restaurant categories, and its food quality continues to rate higher than the competition,” the ACSI’s report said.

The ACSI’s rankings are based on several benchmarks, including order accuracy, food quality, cleanliness and variety. To compile the report, the group interviewed about 250,000 customers about their satisfaction with more than 280 companies.

Chick-Fil-A, which is privately held, earned nearly $8 billion in revenue in 2016, according to QSR Magazine. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

The average fast-food restaurant earned an 80 rating, according to the report. Longtime industry giant McDonald’s trailed well behind the average with a 69 rating.

Among full-service restaurants, the Texas Roadhouse chain scored highest with an 83 rating. Cracker Barrel and LongHorn Steakhouse tied for second at 81, followed by Olive Garden, which posted an 80.