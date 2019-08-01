Cars are most likely to be stolen: Is yours on the list?

That big car of yours didn’t just catch your eye when you bought it — it’s also appealing to thieves.
Continue Reading Below
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Highway Loss Data Institute released its list of vehicles most likely to be stolen Thursday. Nearly all of the 20 models with the highest theft rates have big engines or are luxury vehicles or pickups.
The Dodge Charger HEMI and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat topped the HLDI’s list. Both vehicles have claim rates for whole-vehicle theft five times the average for 2016-18 models, according to the insurance group.
The Infiniti Q50, a midsize luxury sedan, has a similar theft rate, according to the study. Strangely, another midsize luxury sedan — the two-wheel-drive BMW 3 Series — is the least stolen vehicle. It had just one claim for whole-vehicle theft out of more than 104,000 insured vehicle years.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM
Another large vehicle that’s historically been a popular target for thieves, the Cadillac Escalade, dropped off the most-stolen list this year. That’s partially because the luxury SUV has more competition like the Infiniti QX80 and the Land Rover Range Rover, according to the insurance group. But it’s also because Escalade owners have benefited from enhanced security features like ignition immobilizers.
Advertisement
Matt Moore, senior vice president of HLDI, said that other vehicles could also benefit from better security features.
“The models most likely to be stolen tend to be powerful, pricey or pickups, but vehicle theft is also a crime of opportunity,” he said.
That may explain why Tesla’s Model S and Model X were two of the least-stolen vehicles, according to HLDI. Because electric vehicles are usually parked in garages or close to a power supply, there may be fewer opportunities for a thief to find them unattended.
Tesla Model S (iStock)
In a study last year, HLDI also found that electric vehicles from several manufacturers had lower theft claim rates compared to similar vehicles.
Here are the vehicles with the highest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft for the 2016-18 model years, according to HLDI:
- Dodge Charger HEMI
- Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- Infiniti Q50 4-door
- Infiniti QX80
- GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab
- Dodge Challenger
- Nissan Maxima
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab
- Chrysler 300 4WD
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4-door long-wheelbase 4WD
- Dodge Charger 4WD
- Dodge Durango 4WD
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab 4WD
- Dodge Charger
- Nissan Titan crew cab short bed
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 4WD
- Audi A7 4WD
- Infiniti QX80 4WD
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Here are the vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft for the 2016-18 model years, according to HLDI:
- BMW 3-series 4-door
- Tesla Model S 4WD
- Tesla Model X 4WD
- Chevrolet Equinox 4WD
- Buick Encore 4WD
- Subaru Legacy with EyeSight
- GMC Acadia
- Subaru Forester with EyeSight
- GMC Acadia 4WD
- Volkswagen New Beetle
- BMW 3 series 4-door 4WD
- Subaru Outback with EyeSight
- BMW X5
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Chevrolet Traverse
- Subaru Crosstrek with EyeSight
- Lexus RX 450h 4WD
- Honda Odyssey
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Cadillac XT5